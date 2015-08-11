Easy Vegan Potato Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 367.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.9g 14 %
carbohydrates: 58.1g 19 %
dietary fiber: 8.3g 33 %
sugars: 7.8g
fat: 13.3g 20 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 7322.3IU 146 %
niacin equivalents: 4.8mg 37 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 40 %
vitamin c: 55.8mg 93 %
folate: 91.1mcg 23 %
calcium: 87.3mg 9 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 85.9mg 31 %
potassium: 1359.6mg 38 %
sodium: 769.3mg 31 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 119.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved