Easy Vegan Potato Soup

A very filling and healthy vegan potato soup!

By Charley

prep:
25 mins
cook:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 8 cups water, cashew milk, brown rice, red potatoes, cabbage, carrots, onion, vegan butter, olive oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and onion powder in a very large pot over medium heat; bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 3 hours. Stir occasionally while simmering and add any extra seasonings as desired.

Cook's Notes:

Any non-dairy milk can be used in place of cashew milk.

For more protein you can add 1 can of dark red kidney beans.

Try serving this soup in warm rosemary-olive bread bowls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 13.3g; sodium 769.3mg. Full Nutrition
