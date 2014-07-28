Healthy Spinach and Egg Breakfast Scramble
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 274
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.3g 29 %
carbohydrates: 2.9g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 1g
fat: 23.8g 37 %
saturated fat: 14.9g 75 %
cholesterol: 372mg 124 %
vitamin a iu: 6113.2IU 122 %
niacin equivalents: 3.6mg 28 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 16.9mg 28 %
folate: 163.4mcg 41 %
calcium: 112.4mg 11 %
iron: 3.5mg 19 %
magnesium: 59.4mg 21 %
potassium: 468.8mg 13 %
sodium: 187.4mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 214
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
