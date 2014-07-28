Healthy Spinach and Egg Breakfast Scramble

Rating: Unrated

Start off your day with this healthy spinach and egg breakfast scramble that takes just 5 minutes to prepare.

By RACH7H

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat coconut oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Whisk eggs, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Pour into the skillet; cook and stir for 1 minute; add spinach. Continue to cook and stir until eggs are set and spinach is wilted, 3 to 4 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I use all organic ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 372mg; sodium 187.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
09/23/2021
I did not like this dish the way the recipe is written. I followed the recipe and the spinach does not incorporate into the eggs, but just lays on top. I will not make this again. Read More
