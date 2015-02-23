Healthy Egg and Turkey Breakfast Burrito

This simple breakfast is fast and filling.

By LacieCooksFood

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 burritos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C). Wrap tortillas in foil.

  • Mix ground turkey, cumin, sage, and pepper together in a bowl.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute until soft, about 5 minutes. Add turkey mixture and cook, breaking apart with a fork, until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place tortillas in the preheated oven until warm, about 5 minutes.

  • Add eggs to the skillet and continue to stir and break apart with a fork until set, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat and stir in feta cheese.

  • Remove tortillas from the oven. Fill with turkey mixture and add hot sauce; wrap up and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 278.1mg; sodium 747.6mg. Full Nutrition
