Baked Ziti with Spinach and Meat

This recipe lasts my family of four for at least three meals when served with a dinner salad and crusty Italian bread. It is wonderful Italian comfort food.

By Steven M,

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir ground beef, onion, and 1/2 of the garlic in the hot skillet until beef is until browned and onion is wilted, 5 to 7 minutes. Add spaghetti sauce and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • While the meat sauce is simmering, heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add remaining garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add spinach and cook, tossing occasionally, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Mix ricotta cheese, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, and wilted spinach in a bowl. Season with salt.

  • Place 1/2 of the ziti in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish and layer with 1/2 of the meat sauce. Spread provolone cheese on top to form a flat surface. Spread spinach mixture over top, then cover with remaining ziti and meat sauce. Top with 2 tablespoons Parmesan and sprinkle mozzarella over top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let firm up for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Notes:

If you have homemade spaghetti sauce, use it by all means! Also, if you are using store-bought, use any sauce that does not use high fructose corn syrup! I use Francesco Rinaldi(R) Traditional.

If you add 1 beaten egg to the spinach-cheese mixture, it can be used to make stuffed shells. (You may wish to double it and add 2 eggs.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 870.3mg. Full Nutrition
