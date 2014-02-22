Baked Ziti with Spinach and Meat
This recipe lasts my family of four for at least three meals when served with a dinner salad and crusty Italian bread. It is wonderful Italian comfort food.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If you have homemade spaghetti sauce, use it by all means! Also, if you are using store-bought, use any sauce that does not use high fructose corn syrup! I use Francesco Rinaldi(R) Traditional.
If you add 1 beaten egg to the spinach-cheese mixture, it can be used to make stuffed shells. (You may wish to double it and add 2 eggs.)
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 870.3mg. Full Nutrition