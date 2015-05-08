Coconut Curry Chicken Pot Pie

This is a rich, creamy-and best of all-simple yellow curry recipe that can be served a variety of ways. My favorite way to eat curry is in a chicken pot pie. Comfort food with a little flare!

By jessieroos

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Coat a 1.5 quart baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Lay one pie crust on a work surface. Take a small amount from the outer edges of the second crust and add to the first, making it large enough to cover the dish. Place crust in the dish, leaving edges to hang over the sides; set aside.

  • Combine flour, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon curry powder, salt, pepper, and chili powder in a small bowl.

  • Bring chicken broth to a boil in a small pot. Add chicken; cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove chicken to a bowl and reserve 1 3/4 cups chicken broth for sauce.

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and onion plus a pinch of curry powder; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Add frozen peas and carrots; cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in flour mixture to coat veggies; cook for 1 minute.

  • Slowly add coconut milk and reserved chicken broth. Cook, stirring constantly, for 8 to 10 minutes. Taste and adjust spices as needed. Add chicken and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes.

  • Pour mixture into the bottom pie crust. Top with remaining crust and pinch the edges together to seal all the way around. Cut a few slits in the top crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown on top, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove and let firm up for 15 minutes before serving.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute sweetened coconut milk for unsweetened coconut milk and brown sugar, and any vegetables of choice for peas and carrots.

Start with smaller amounts of spices if unsure of heat and flavor; taste your curry along the way and add more spices as needed.

Also may be served as a curry stew over rice without the pie crusts, no baking in the oven necessary, just serve hot off the stove.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 36.5mg; sodium 935mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022