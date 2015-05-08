Coconut Curry Chicken Pot Pie
This is a rich, creamy-and best of all-simple yellow curry recipe that can be served a variety of ways. My favorite way to eat curry is in a chicken pot pie. Comfort food with a little flare!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can substitute sweetened coconut milk for unsweetened coconut milk and brown sugar, and any vegetables of choice for peas and carrots.
Start with smaller amounts of spices if unsure of heat and flavor; taste your curry along the way and add more spices as needed.
Also may be served as a curry stew over rice without the pie crusts, no baking in the oven necessary, just serve hot off the stove.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 36.5mg; sodium 935mg. Full Nutrition