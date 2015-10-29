Roasted Broccoli-Cheese Soup

Rating: Unrated

My son Jake made this soup with me and he created his own magic touch. Enjoy this soup that is hearty with fresh roasted broccoli and creamy garlic flavors. Serve in warm, baked bread bowls!

By Barb

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking pan with a silicone mat.

    Advertisement

  • Toss broccoli and olive oil together in a bowl. Transfer to the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle 1/2 of the minced garlic over top.

  • Roast in the oven until broccoli is tender, 15 to 20 minutes, tossing occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, combine remaining garlic and onions in a food processor; pulse until onion is chopped. Change to the shredding disc and grate carrots into the bowl.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion-carrot mixture to the skillet and saute until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove to a plate.

  • Add remaining 4 tablespoons butter to the same skillet. When melted, slowly stir in flour. Slowly stir in half-and-half, then stir in chicken broth. Simmer until thickened, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Slowly drop in Cheddar cheese; add cooked vegetables and roasted broccoli; simmer for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
637 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 51.2g; cholesterol 145.3mg; sodium 1130.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022