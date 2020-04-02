Peanut Butter-Coffee Smoothie

There are so many natural ways to boost your energy. This one incorporates coffee. This is a recipe I developed when I was craving something chocolaty and filled with protein. It's not only healthy but it tastes like a milkshake.

5 mins
5 mins
3
3 smoothies
  • Blend milk, coffee, peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, acai, and cacao together in a blender until it reaches a smoothie consistency.

You can use any milk you prefer, and espresso instead of coffee.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 57.2g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 169.5mg. Full Nutrition
