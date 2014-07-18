Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Smoothie
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 449.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.2g 28 %
carbohydrates: 73.4g 24 %
dietary fiber: 10.1g 40 %
sugars: 40.9g
fat: 13.6g 21 %
saturated fat: 2.1g 10 %
vitamin a iu: 95.4IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 4.7mg 36 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 35 %
vitamin c: 11.9mg 20 %
folate: 43.3mcg 11 %
calcium: 32mg 3 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 88mg 31 %
potassium: 645.3mg 18 %
sodium: 235.9mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 122.7
