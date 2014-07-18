Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Smoothie

This makes for one deliciously healthy start to any day! In fact, this is a good one for anytime.

By bamanerd

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 smoothie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place oats, hemp powder, and cinnamon into small bowl and stir just to combine.

  • Place ingredients in a blender in the following order: almond milk, banana slices, chopped apple slice, peanut butter, honey, oats mixture from bowl, and ice cubes. Blend until smooth. Serve.

Cook's Note:

Use a Gala or Red Delicious apple. The honey and cinnamon are optional to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 73.4g; fat 13.6g; sodium 235.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
