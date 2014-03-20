Marvelous Matzoh Balls

I've had plenty of matzoh balls in my life, but these are the best ones by far! Do not resort to a boxed mix, these are easy and far superior! Matzoh balls are traditionally made for the Jewish holiday of Passover and float (or sink) in a bowl of chicken soup. However, there is nothing more comforting when you don't feel well than a piping hot bowl of chicken soup with these gems.

By Lindsay

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place diced parsnip and carrot in a single layer in a microwave-safe bowl and add a small amount of water. Cover with a paper towel and microwave on high power until tender enough to mash, 5 to 10 minutes. Mash.

  • Mix shortening with eggs, matzoh meal, 1/2 cup water, salt, and pepper and mashed carrot and parsnip. Add parsley. Mix together.

  • Refrigerate covered for 20 minutes.

  • Scoop out balls of mixture to desired size and drop into boiling water. Cook in water until light and fluffy looking, about 5 minutes. Matzoh balls are now ready to add to your favorite soup!

Cook's Note:

These freeze very well. Line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment. Place matzoh balks apart on sheet and freeze. Once frozen, remove from freezer and place in a freezer bag.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 334.7mg. Full Nutrition
