Shredded Salsa Verde Chicken in the Slow Cooker
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 163.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 24g 48 %
carbohydrates: 7.9g 3 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 3.4g
fat: 2.7g 4 %
saturated fat: 0.8g 4 %
cholesterol: 64.6mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 16.6IU
niacin equivalents: 15.1mg 116 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 2.3mg 4 %
folate: 6.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 21mg 2 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 24.6mg 9 %
potassium: 233.4mg 7 %
sodium: 305.4mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 24.7
