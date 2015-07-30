Shredded Salsa Verde Chicken in the Slow Cooker

This is a little something I threw together one night, and it's easy with only 4 ingredients. Cook while you are at work! Serve over yellow, white, or brown rice, or with mashed potatoes.

By Christine Hughes

10 mins
9 hrs
9 hrs 10 mins
6
6 servings
  • Pour about 1/3 of the salsa on the bottom of a slow cooker and place chicken on top. Season with salt and pepper, then add onions and garlic. Pour the remaining salsa evenly over the chicken. Cook on Low for 8 hours.

  • Remove chicken and shred with 2 forks. Return shredded chicken to the slow cooker; mix it in with the juices and cook on High for 1 more hour.

163 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 305.4mg. Full Nutrition
