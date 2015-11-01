Slow Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken Chili

Really easy and super versatile salsa verde chicken chili. Thicken it up by cutting back on the broth and serve with tortilla scoops, or use it as enchilada filling. If you're in a hurry, try using deli rotisserie chicken and cook it on the stovetop. Tweak it to your taste buds' content. No matter how you do it, top it off with sour cream.

By hamburgertuktuk

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken at the bottom of a slow cooker and sprinkle chili seasoning over top. Add 1 can of white beans, chicken broth, salsa verde, corn, onion, celery, jalapenos, green chiles, and garlic. Cook on High until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 3 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Remove chicken from the slow cooker, shred meat with 2 forks, and return to the pot.

  • Puree remaining can of white beans in a blender or electric chopper; add to the chili. Stir and cook on High for 30 more minutes. Top with cilantro and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 2019.7mg. Full Nutrition
