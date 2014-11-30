Creamy Sweet Potato and Rosemary Soup

This recipe changed everything in my relationship with sweet potatoes. If you're a savory-not-sweet person, give this hearty, aromatic soup a try. Originally published in a 1950s rural Wisconsin newspaper with no attribution, passed along by a family friend.

By JONADECKER

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt butter and olive oil together in an 8-quart stockpot over medium-high heat. Add shallots and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add sweet potatoes, chicken broth, and rosemary. Season with more salt and pepper.

  • Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sweet potatoes are very tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Turn off heat and remove rosemary stems. Using an immersion blender, blend mixture until smooth and thick. Whisk in mascarpone cheese until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Keep soup warm over low heat until ready to serve.

Cook's Notes:

Sweet potatoes should be barely exposed above liquid before boiling. Add more stock if necessary to achieve this.

Optional: drizzle with olive oil and/or garnish with dollop of crème fraîche to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 210.7mg. Full Nutrition
