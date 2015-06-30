Easy 1970s Crab and Pasta Salad

I remember eating this as a kid in the 70s. It was delicious!

By LynJudd

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add shells and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 9 minutes. Drain and transfer to a mixing bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Mix crab and lemon juice into the pasta, followed by water chestnuts, mayonnaise, onion, salt, and pepper.

  • Cover and refrigerate, 8 hours, or overnight.

Cook's Note:

Add other types of seafood or peas, celery, etc. as desired. You can play with this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 50.4mg; sodium 418.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022