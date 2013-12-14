Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie

Quick, easy, tasty, and gluten-free Key lime pie!

By Rick Kleinhans kokodiablo

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
3 hrs 20 mins
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Crust:
Filling:
Decoration:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar for crust in a bowl until combined. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool; leave oven on.

  • Whisk condensed milk and egg yolks together in a large bowl until combined. Gently stir in Key lime juice, being careful not to overstir and create bubbles. Pour into the cooled crust.

  • Return pie to the oven and bake until the surface is firm except for a small spot in the center that will jiggle when the pan is gently shaken, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set on a wire rack. Allow to cool at room temperature for about 1 hour. Refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 2 hours.

  • Just before serving, beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until frothy. Add sugar gradually, continuing to beat until medium peaks form. Dollop cream on top of the chilled pie and garnish with lime slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 144.4mg; sodium 221.7mg. Full Nutrition
