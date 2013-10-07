Rice Paper Rolls with Shrimp and Fresh Herbs

A quick and simple way to make Thai-style rice paper rolls at home.

By WYERA

prep:
45 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 rolls
Ingredients

Rolls:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add vermicelli noodles. Let noodles soak until they're tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and let cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Slice shrimp in half lengthwise.

  • Place a rice paper sheet in hot water for about 4 seconds. Remove, shake off excess water, and transfer to a clean, flat surface. Starting with the shrimp, layer the other roll ingredients carefully at the top of the wrapper (leaving about 2/3 of the wrapper below the contents). Fold the left and right edges in and over the filling. Starting from the top, fold the wrap tightly.

  • Repeat the wetting, filling, and wrapping process to make remaining rolls until out of ingredients.

  • Mix mirin, tamari, rice vinegar, ginger, and sesame oil for sauce together in a small, resealable container. Seal and shake well. Pour into a dipping dish and serve with rolls.

Tips

Cook's Notes:

You can easily change the shrimp for chicken or tofu as well.

Use 10-inch rice paper sheets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 129.3mg. Full Nutrition
