Curry Cauliflower Casserole

There was once a great curry cauliflower casserole recipe similar to this on this site, but when I could no longer find it, I attempted to recreate from memory.

By damnlooneyhats

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add green onions and regular onion; saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer cooked onions to a large bowl and mix with cauliflower florets, Cheddar cheese, condensed soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, curry powder, garlic, basil, oregano, salt, pepper, and celery seed. Transfer to a 9x13-inch casserole and cover with a lid or foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly, about 45 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

This is a really filling casserole on its own due to heavy dairy elements, but it takes the addition of tofu really well and adds that missing texture for some people crave.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 37.3mg; sodium 523.2mg. Full Nutrition
