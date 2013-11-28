Pear Crisp with Cranberries and White Chocolate

This twist on a fall classic pear crisp can be tweaked to fit nearly any palate.

By Melissa G

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix schnapps, white sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger together in a large bowl until sugar dissolves. Add pears and cranberries and toss until fruit is completely coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking dish.

  • Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, cold butter, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and salt in a food processor. Pulse until mixture forms large crumbles. Fold in white chocolate chips.

  • Pour chilled fruit mixture into the prepared baking dish, leaving approximately 3/4 inch at the top. Sprinkle crumb mixture over the fruit, covering completely.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until brown and bubbly, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute pecans or walnuts for white chocolate chips, experiment with different flavors of schnapps, or swap 2 of the pears for juicy apples.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 70.3mg. Full Nutrition
