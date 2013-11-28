Pear Crisp with Cranberries and White Chocolate
This twist on a fall classic pear crisp can be tweaked to fit nearly any palate.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Substitute pecans or walnuts for white chocolate chips, experiment with different flavors of schnapps, or swap 2 of the pears for juicy apples.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 70.3mg. Full Nutrition