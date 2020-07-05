Ground Turkey-Ricotta Meatballs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 279.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 29.4g 59 %
carbohydrates: 11.8g 4 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
sugars: 0.7g
fat: 12.8g 20 %
saturated fat: 4g 20 %
cholesterol: 139mg 46 %
vitamin a iu: 309.7IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 9.1mg 70 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 22 %
vitamin c: 0.5mg 1 %
folate: 17.1mcg 4 %
calcium: 130.6mg 13 %
iron: 2.8mg 16 %
magnesium: 27.7mg 10 %
potassium: 284.9mg 8 %
sodium: 623mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 115.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved