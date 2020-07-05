Ground Turkey-Ricotta Meatballs

Rating: Unrated

Soft and savory ground turkey meatballs, great for a quick dinner or crowd-pleasing appetizer. These make up fast and freeze great.

By TipsyT

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix turkey, ricotta cheese, bread crumbs, basil, egg, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until just combined.

  • Scoop mixture using a 1-ounce measure onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Flip meatballs and bake until browned and no longer pink in the centers, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 139mg; sodium 623mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
fabeveryday
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2021
Yummy meatballs! I’ll make these again for sure. Didn’t make any changes. Read More
