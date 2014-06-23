Sweet and Tangy Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated

I created this just by messing around in the kitchen and craving a sweet meal for supper. My friends and family love it! Can be served with French fries, veggies, or mac and cheese.

By MissPreNintendo

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 sandwiches
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Place chicken in a slow cooker and pour cola-flavored beverage around it. Turn slow cooker to High and cook for 3 hours.

  • Meanwhile, mix barbecue sauce, vinaigrette, brown sugar, honey, teriyaki marinade, and cardamom in a mixing bowl until well blended. Place in the refrigerator.

  • After 3 hours, remove chicken from the slow cooker and shred. Set aside 1/2 cup of the cooking juices and discard the rest.

  • Return chicken and 1/2 cup juice to the slow cooker; stir to combine. Remove barbecue sauce from the refrigerator and pour and blend it into the chicken. Cook for 1 more hour.

  • Spread mayonnaise on hamburger buns and fill with pulled chicken and sauce.

Cook's Notes:

For a thicker sauce, use Sweet Baby Ray's(R) Original.

To make as an appetizer, serve on slider buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
758 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 116.7g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 1839.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Ann Munroe
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2021
I didn't use cardamom, but all of the other stuff came together nicely Read More
