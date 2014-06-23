Sweet and Tangy Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
I created this just by messing around in the kitchen and craving a sweet meal for supper. My friends and family love it! Can be served with French fries, veggies, or mac and cheese.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
For a thicker sauce, use Sweet Baby Ray's(R) Original.
To make as an appetizer, serve on slider buns.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
758 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 116.7g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 1839.1mg. Full Nutrition