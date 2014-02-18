Wine-Poached Chicken with Mushroom Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 426.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 35.6g 71 %
carbohydrates: 5.1g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 1.5g
fat: 24g 37 %
saturated fat: 14.2g 71 %
cholesterol: 164.7mg 55 %
vitamin a iu: 973.9IU 20 %
niacin equivalents: 24.3mg 187 %
vitamin b6: 0.9mg 54 %
vitamin c: 3.8mg 6 %
folate: 16mcg 4 %
calcium: 67.6mg 7 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 54.2mg 19 %
potassium: 594mg 17 %
sodium: 314.4mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 216.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
