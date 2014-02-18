Wine-Poached Chicken with Mushroom Sauce

Rating: Unrated

This simple but full-flavored poached chicken recipe bursts with freshness. I suggest serving this delicious dish over a bed of buttered egg noodles.

By Howard Lavitt

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken broth, wine, mushrooms, tarragon, and pepper in a frying pan. Add chicken and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until chicken is no longer pink in the middle and the juices run clear, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Add cream to the cooking liquid and mushrooms in the pan. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Cook until reduced to about 1/2 cup, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt.

  • Pour mushroom sauce over chicken. Garnish with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 35.6g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 24g; cholesterol 164.7mg; sodium 314.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/13/2022