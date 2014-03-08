Pan-Fried Mahi Mahi with Mushrooms and Wild Rice

This is the recipe I created when I could add fish to my recent detox diet.

By realmca

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil on a griddle over medium heat. Add mahi mahi fillets to one side of the griddle and cook until it flakes easily with a fork, about 12 minutes, turning halfway through.

  • At the same time, saute spinach, mushrooms, green onions, and garlic on the other side of the griddle. Add basil and salt to the vegetables and fish.

  • Serve over wild rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 115.7mg. Full Nutrition
