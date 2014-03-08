Pan-Fried Mahi Mahi with Mushrooms and Wild Rice
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 255.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.8g 52 %
carbohydrates: 21g 7 %
dietary fiber: 2.4g 10 %
sugars: 1.4g
fat: 8.1g 12 %
saturated fat: 6.2g 31 %
cholesterol: 81.8mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 1691.4IU 34 %
niacin equivalents: 13.9mg 107 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 40 %
vitamin c: 7.2mg 12 %
folate: 64.4mcg 16 %
calcium: 47.7mg 5 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 77mg 28 %
potassium: 775.3mg 22 %
sodium: 115.7mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 72.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.