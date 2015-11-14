Slow Cooker Ham Bone Soup

Make another dinner out of that expensive ham! No leftovers to waste. This delicious ham bone soup in the slow cooker is very satisfying. Enjoy!

By Casey O'Connor

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 8 cups water and bouillon cubes in a slow cooker; stir until bouillon is dissolved. Add tomatoes, beans, ham bone, potatoes, onion, and leftover ham. Cook on Low until ham is coming off the bone, about 8 hours. Taste and add another cup of water if too salty.

  • When the soup is almost done, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes.

  • Drain macaroni and add desired amount to the soup.

  • Remove ham bone. Shred meat and discard bone. Return meat to the soup, stir to combine, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 70.8g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 1038.3mg. Full Nutrition
