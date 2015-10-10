Ellen's Devonshire Apple Scones with Plain Flour

These rough-shaped, cinnamon-spiced scones look more like rock cakes than conventional scones, and the chopped apple gives them a pleasant, moist texture.

By DublinMom

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 scones
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour a baking sheet.

  • Mix flour, cinnamon, and baking powder together in a bowl. Cut in butter with 2 knives or a pastry blender. Stir in brown sugar and apple, then stir in beaten egg.

  • Drop the mixture into 12 round heaps on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool on the baking sheet slightly before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You could also freeze the butter cubes until they're really cold, about 10 minutes. Then put them in the food processor with the flour mixture and use a couple of quick pulses to cut it in. The resulting mixture shouldn't congeal in a ball; it should resemble pea-sized crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 49.1mg. Full Nutrition
