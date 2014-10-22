Dry Brined Smoked Salmon

This recipe is special in the fact that it was created by a great fisherman. Catch the salmon, smoke it, and subside. The technique is crucial and every step adds quality to the dish. Sweet, citrus, and smoke combination will blow your mind. Enjoy!

By Matty9

Gallery

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs 5 mins
additional:
1 day 8 hrs
total:
1 day 12 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Dry Brine:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Cut salmon into 1/2-inch strips.

  • Prepare dry brine: Combine sugar, 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sea salt, garlic, orange zest, ginger, black pepper, cayenne, and chile flakes in a bowl. Put 1/2 inch of brine on the bottom of a large dish. Layer salmon strips on top and cover with remaining brine. Cover and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours.

  • Take salmon out of the brine and place on wire racks; discard brine. Dry in front of a fan for at least 24 hours; the longer you dry the better texture the salmon will be.

  • When ready to smoke the salmon, preheat a smoker to 160 degrees F (71 degrees C).

  • At the same time, combine brown sugar, honey, red wine, rum, cayenne, and black pepper for glaze in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until thick, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Brush salmon with glaze and put in the preheated smoker. Smoke, brushing with glaze every hour, until salmon is dry to the touch, 4 to 5 hours.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of brine ingredients. The actual amount of brine consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 74.5g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 4691.9mg. Full Nutrition
