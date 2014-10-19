Chicken Vindaloo with Potatoes

My husband heard of this dish and asked me to make it. I found this recipe and decided to give it a shot. Hubby and children devoured it! Not too long after, hubby and I went to an Indian restaurant and ordered their vindaloo. I was so pleased to find out this version I cooked at home was right on the mark. Garnish with toasted peanuts or sliced almonds, chopped mint and cilantro, and lime wedges. Serve over cooked rice.

By Scouters Mom

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • Combine curry powder and paprika in a small bowl.

  • Place chicken in a shallow dish. Mix with 1/2 of the spice blend, garlic, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Cover and let stand for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Heat oil in a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, chile pepper, ginger, bay leaves, and remaining spice blend. Season with salt and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 7 to 8 minutes.

  • Add diced tomatoes and chicken stock; bring to a boil. Slide in chicken and potato. Cover the pan partially with a lid or foil, to allow some steam to escape. Reduce heat to a simmer and poach chicken in the sauce, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 15g; cholesterol 92.2mg; sodium 387.7mg. Full Nutrition
