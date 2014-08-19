Deep-Fried Squash Patties

An egg-free and salt-free fried squash patty recipe. A great way to use the squash that may be out of hand in your garden, especially the ones that aren't suited for a better purpose.

By GTNC

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
15 to 20 patties
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Halve the squash and scrape out as many seeds as you can. Shred in a food processor, or on a box grater. Transfer to a mixing bowl and add cornstarch, onion, parsley, garlic powder, paprika, and pepper. Let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Fold in bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Let rest for 15 minutes more.

  • Lay out a 2- to 3-foot long sheet of waxed paper on a counter; dust with some of the sifted flour.

  • Heat about 1/4 inch oil in a deep-fryer or large frying pan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Form patties out of the mixture, making them a bit smaller than tennis ball, about 1/2 cup each. Squeeze excess liquid out of each patty, then firm up outer edges with your thumbs before placing on the flour-dusted waxed paper; this helps to keep them from falling apart in the pan. Sift more flour over tops of the cakes.

  • Drop patties into the hot oil using 2 spatulas; one to hold them in place, one to scrape and drop into the oil, working in batches. Cook until golden brown and tender, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat to cook remaining patties.

Cook's Notes:

You can use zucchini instead of yellow squash, and any grated cheese you prefer.

These cakes freeze well after cooling and reheat better in an oven (after partially thawing) than in a microwave; better crust. They'll still taste good out of a microwave, but it's not the same. A great alternative to hash browns.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 184.3mg. Full Nutrition
