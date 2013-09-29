Spicy and Sweet Mango-Peach Sauce

This is an easy sweet and spicy sauce for serving with chicken, pork, or veggies. Adjust pepper types and quantities for more or less heat.

By Brad

15 mins
50 mins
1 hr 5 mins
24
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat peaches, mango, pineapple, triple sec, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and lime juice in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until just boiling.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low. Add brown sugar, jalapeno, cinnamon, allspice, cayenne pepper, and cloves. Simmer, uncovered, until thickened and somewhat chunky, about 45 minutes; stir occasionally to prevent burning.

43 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 36.2mg. Full Nutrition
