Mom's Spiced Pear Bread

This spiced pear bread has been a family recipe for over 30 years! Just like mom use to make! This bread is great slightly warmed with butter for breakfast or anytime!

By Char and Gary

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 8x5-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease two 8x5x3-inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, baking soda, salt, and baking powder in a large mixing bowl.

  • Combine pears, brown sugar, raisins, vegetable oil, white sugar, apple cider, eggs, and vanilla in a separate bowl; blend well. Add to dry ingredients and stir just until moistened. Pour batter evenly into the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of each loaf comes out clean, 65 to 70 minutes. Cool in the loaf pans before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 203.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022