Crispy Baked Chicken Strips

A delicious, cost-effective recipe for crispy baked chicken strips. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

By Keri Morris

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil; spray with cooking spray.

  • Cut chicken breasts into thin strips, about 1-inch wide.

  • Beat eggs and water together in a shallow dish. Mix bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, parsley, pepper, and salt together in another shallow dish.

  • Dip chicken into egg mixture, then dredge in crumb mixture. Place coated chicken on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and coating is crispy on the outside and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes, turning once halfway through.

Cook's Note:

For extra-crispy tenders, drizzle with 2 tablespoons melted butter before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 41.1g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 154mg; sodium 561.8mg. Full Nutrition
