Holiday Eggnog Cookies

Eggnog cookies. A family favorite for the holidays!

By reddeerlazboy

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Ingredients

Cookies:
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream butter, white sugar, and brown sugar for cookies in a large bowl. Add egg and beat well. Mix in eggnog and brandy flavoring until smooth.

  • Combine flour, baking soda, nutmeg, and salt in another bowl. Add to the eggnog mixture in 2 additions, mixing well after each addition until no dry flour remains.

  • Drop tablespoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are just golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Let stand on the cookie sheets for 5 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Beat 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 5 teaspoons eggnog, butter, and nutmeg for icing in a small bowl until thick and barely pourable. Add more powdered sugar or eggnog if necessary.

  • Drizzle icing over cooled cookies and decorate with candy sprinkles.

Cook's Note:

The brandy flavoring is optional. You can use rum flavoring instead, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 59.8mg. Full Nutrition
