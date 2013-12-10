Holiday Eggnog Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 106.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.6g 1 %
carbohydrates: 14.5g 5 %
sugars: 13.9g
fat: 5.4g 8 %
saturated fat: 3.2g 16 %
cholesterol: 24mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 156.3IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 1 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 1.3mcg
calcium: 17.2mg 2 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 2.5mg 1 %
potassium: 27.3mg 1 %
sodium: 59.8mg 2 %
calories from fat: 48.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.