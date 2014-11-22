Crescent Roll Breakfast Casserole with Sausage and Hash Browns

Great crescent roll breakfast casserole for entertaining. Lots of flexibility.

By Lynn Mauk

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove sausage to a plate; drain and discard most of the grease from the skillet. Add hash browns and cook until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Beat eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together in a bowl.

  • Arrange crescent rolls on the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer with sausage and hash brown potatoes. Pour egg mixture over top and sprinkle with pepper Jack cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let set before serving, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use spicy sausage and change up the cheese, or replace the sausage with leftover holiday ham. Change it up based on your preference.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 139mg; sodium 665.2mg. Full Nutrition
