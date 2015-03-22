Sausage and Crescent Roll Breakfast Casserole

I have experimented with many breakfast casseroles, the cream cheese adds extra flavor, and in my opinion, a must!

By Betty Thompson Thomas

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Line the bottom of the pan with crescent roll dough, pinching the perforated seams together.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage, bell pepper, and both onions in the hot skillet until sausage is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove any extra oil from the pan. Stir in cream cheese and black pepper; cook until cream cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

  • Arrange sausage-cream cheese mixture evenly over the dough and sprinkle Cheddar cheese over top. Beat eggs and milk together and pour over the cheese.

  • Bake casserole in the preheated oven until the bottom is brown, cheese is melted, and eggs in the center are set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 145.7mg; sodium 673.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022