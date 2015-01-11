Shrimp Cocktail Cheese Ball Appetizer

I have been serving this shrimp ball appetizer for 45 years and it is always a big hit. It is simple and easy to prepare and good for all seasons.

By Susie

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Shrimp Ball:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Chop shrimp into small pieces. Mix with cream cheese, onion, and 1 tablespoon horseradish sauce. Form mixture into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Mix ketchup, horseradish, and lemon juice for sauce together until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

  • Unwrap shrimp ball and place on a platter. Pour sauce over top and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 196.7mg. Full Nutrition
