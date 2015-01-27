Button Mushrooms Stuffed with Crab and Shrimp

Adapted after many attempts at making the perfect seafood-stuffed mushroom. My boyfriend absolutely adores the filling and I can't blame him-delicious!

By Kittie Wilkinson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
30 mushrooms
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Mushrooms:
Scampi Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter two 9x13-inch casserole dishes.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare mushrooms: Stem button mushrooms and mince stems; reserve 1/4 cup minced stems for filling. Set aside.

  • Heat oil and butter in a small pan over medium heat. Saute onion, celery, bell pepper, wine, 1/3 teaspoon seafood seasoning, and 1/3 teaspoon dill in the hot pan until vegetables are soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl; let cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir crabmeat, shrimp, and crushed crackers into the vegetable filling mixture. Generously stuff each stemmed mushroom with filling mixture. Place mushrooms into the prepared casserole dishes.

  • Combine melted butter, garlic, wine, and lemon juice for scampi sauce in small bowl. Pour 1/2 of the sauce over the mushrooms; reserve remaining sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Pour remaining scampi sauce over mushrooms. Increase oven temperature to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C). Bake for an additional 15 minutes.

  • Top each mushroom with small amounts of Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Return to the oven and bake until cheeses are melted, 5 to 7 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Baby bellas and large portabellos caps are also very good in this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 189mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022