Stuffed Salsa Verde Potatoes with Leftover Turkey

I needed to use some leftover turkey, and had a lot of potatoes, Anaheim chile peppers, and salsa verde that I had made. I think it turned out pretty good.

By Toni Ebert

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 stuffed potatoes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Prick potatoes several times with a fork and place onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly; leave oven on.

  • Mix turkey, salsa, and chile pepper together in a bowl.

  • Make a slice in the top of each potato and scoop out the inside. Place in a bowl and mash. Add turkey-salsa mixture, sour cream, cream cheese, butter, salt, and pepper; mix to desired consistency. Fill potatoes with mixture and sprinkle Mexican cheese on top.

  • Return to the oven and bake until heated through, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 62.1mg; sodium 303.7mg. Full Nutrition
