Lamb Curry

I've made this lamb curry recipe many times and it's always been popular. The spiciness can be varied by using more or less curry powder. Good warmed over too. Possible condiments: sliced bananas, shredded coconut, toasted almonds, chopped green pepper.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-low heat. Saute lamb and onion in the hot oil until lamb is browned on all sides, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in broth, raisins, almonds, chutney, vinegar, curry, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

  • Stir in rice. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use mango marmalade instead of chutney.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
604 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 28g; cholesterol 86.9mg; sodium 1394.9mg. Full Nutrition
