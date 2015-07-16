Oven-Broiled Lamb Chops with Gravy

This oven-broiled lamb chop recipe was shared with me by a chef from a fine restaurant in Vancouver (hence the name). It can be served with a beef filet or baby lamb chops, but I believe that it complements the lamb better than any sauce that I've ever had! Be warned that these chops are very expensive but worth it. Serve with a very nice dry red wine, soft music, and candlelight! I like to serve with rosemary and garlic roasted red potatoes (mashed is good too!) and glazed carrots.

By st pete's yankee

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 lamb chops
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix wine, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, cilantro, and ginger together in a zip-top freezer bag; add lamb chops. Seal and refrigerate for 4 to 8 hours.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler to high.

  • Remove lamb chops from the marinade and shake off excess; transfer chops to a wire rack set in a shallow pan.

  • Strain the marinade and save the liquid only. Heat the liquid in a small saucepan to the point of boiling. Stir in flour until a gravy-like consistency is reached. More or less flour can be used to create the desired thickness.

  • Broil the lamb chops until medium-rare, 4 1/4 minutes per side (4 1/2 minutes for medium). An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 130 degrees F (54 degrees C) for medium doneness. Pour a little of the gravy over the chops and serve.

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 959.7mg. Full Nutrition
