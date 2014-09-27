Oven-Roasted Lamb Chops

Never having lamb before I didn't "think" I liked lamb. When your MIL is 100% Greek you know you will have to fix it for her son! I asked her to show me one night and wrote it down. These oven lamb chops are so easy and tender, perfect for when you don't have a crowd to feed!

By Lucky Noodles

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 lamb chops
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Cut away excess fat from the lamb chops (some fat does add flavor). Coat each chop lightly in olive oil. Dust lamb chops with garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Place lamb chops in a cast iron skillet.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium-well doneness.

  • Remove from the oven and cover tightly with foil; let rest for 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with mint jelly on the side,

Cook's Note:

Of course you can use a roasting pan instead of a cast iron pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 51.8mg. Full Nutrition
