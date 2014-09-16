Pomegranate Lamb Marinade

This is my favorite lamb marinade, given to me by my uncle Rick. It comes out amazing every time.

By Leanne Gann

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix olive oil, pomegranate syrup, vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic, and rosemary together in a bowl until well combined.

Cook's Note:

This marinade can be used on a rack of lamb or for other cuts of lamb as well, but cooking time and method will vary depending on the cut. Marinate for up to 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 13.8g; sodium 379mg. Full Nutrition
