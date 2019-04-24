Easy Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated

These vegan chocolate chip cookies are moist and delicious. You will love this recipe!

By Fangs09

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cookies
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet.

  • Whisk flour, chocolate chips, sugar, flax seeds, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Whisk almond milk and water together in a separate bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix to combine.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 15 to 18 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 3 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

You can use any vegan milk you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 5.1g; sodium 320.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

