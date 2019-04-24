Easy Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 169.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.5g 5 %
carbohydrates: 30.4g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 16.9g
fat: 5.1g 8 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
vitamin a iu: 66.6IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 12 %
folate: 31.3mcg 8 %
calcium: 36.3mg 4 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 25.6mg 9 %
potassium: 100.2mg 3 %
sodium: 320.9mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 46
