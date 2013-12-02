Banana Split-Flavored Funfetti Cookies

Soft and moist cookies that are super easy to make and fun for all ages!

By ThatBakerChick

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Combine cake mix, pudding mix, flour, vegetable oil, eggs, and cornstarch in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until well blended. Fold in chocolate chips, cherries, marshmallows, sprinkles, and pecans; do not overmix. Use a cookie scoop to drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bottoms are just golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets for 1 minute, then remove to a cooling rack to cool completely, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 124.7mg. Full Nutrition
