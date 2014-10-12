Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread

I had a can of cinnamon rolls and wanted monkey bread one Saturday morning, so decided to get creative. My family devours this every time I make it.

By mccngarrett

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Mix sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl.

  • Set icing packet aside. Cut cinnamon rolls into quarters. Dip pieces in melted butter, coat in cinnamon-sugar, and place in the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately drizzle icing over top. Let cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 337mg. Full Nutrition
