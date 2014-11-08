Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread
A true down-south, passed-down recipe that will be enjoyed by everyone. You will be a top Southern cook. If you take this cinnamon roll monkey bread to a work function or church event, they will ask you to make it over and over again.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The pecans are optional in this recipe.
Do not use pudding mixes with the recipe because it makes it too sweet, unless you are looking for that desired effect to the bread.
When making the icing use more or less butter or sugar to thicken or loosen the consistency.
Discard icing packages that come with cinnamon rolls, or reserve for another use.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
709 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 86.4g; fat 39g; cholesterol 50.8mg; sodium 901.6mg. Full Nutrition