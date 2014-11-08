Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread

A true down-south, passed-down recipe that will be enjoyed by everyone. You will be a top Southern cook. If you take this cinnamon roll monkey bread to a work function or church event, they will ask you to make it over and over again.

By A-PHI-A COOK

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt(R) pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) with butter-flavored cooking spray.

  • Mix white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a bowl.

  • Open the refrigerated cinnamon rolls. Divide rolls by package, then cut into quarters with a pizza/dough cutter.

  • Place each package of cut cinnamon roll pieces in the sugar mixture and toss until covered, keeping them separated. Do not discard excess sugar mixture.

  • Layer each separate portion of sugar-coated cinnamon roll pieces in the bottom of the prepared pan, sprinkling with pecans as you go, ending with pecans on top.

  • Combine excess sugar mixture with 3/4 cup of butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat; bring to a boil. Pour butter mixture over the cinnamon roll pieces.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is crispy, about 40 minutes. Remove and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

  • While cooling, mix confectioners' sugar, lemon-lime beverage, oats, and remaining 1/2 cup of room temperature butter together for icing.

  • Remove the bread from the Bundt® pan, then drizzle the icing over the bread to taste.

Cook's Notes:

The pecans are optional in this recipe.

Do not use pudding mixes with the recipe because it makes it too sweet, unless you are looking for that desired effect to the bread.

When making the icing use more or less butter or sugar to thicken or loosen the consistency.

Discard icing packages that come with cinnamon rolls, or reserve for another use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
709 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 86.4g; fat 39g; cholesterol 50.8mg; sodium 901.6mg. Full Nutrition
