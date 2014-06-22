Crustless Mini Quiche Lorraine

My favorite comfort food on a low-carb diet is this quick and easy crustless quiche. I make them with and without spinach, and sometimes double the amount of bacon, as the mood strikes me. This is a crustless, low-carb version of quiche Lorraine that I developed when my family switched over to a LCHF diet. Not intended for low-fat diets!

By Angela156

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 mini quiche
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly spray a 12-cup standard muffin tin with nonstick spray.

    Advertisement

  • Spray a skillet with nonstick spray. Saute spinach over medium-low heat just until wilted, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Divide bacon among the muffin cups. Squeeze moisture out of the spinach and place on top of bacon. Sprinkle with chives, then top with equal portions of Swiss cheese.

  • Blend eggs, cream, seasoning blend, onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Pour mixture slowly into each cup, stopping just before it reaches the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes before serving; it's normal for puffy quiche to settle and flatten.

Cook's Notes:

Leftovers can be refrigerated. Reheat in microwave, 30 seconds to 1 minute, depending on your microwave.

Please note that substitutions may change the taste, texture, and carb content of the dish, so be sure to make adjustments if you use half-and-half instead of heavy cream, etc. I've used turkey bacon with good results, but regular bacon is best for a LCHF diet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 200.6mg; sodium 856.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022