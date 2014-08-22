Ham and Cheddar Mini Quiche

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Quick and easy muffin tin mini quiche! Delicious and can easily accommodate to your tastes.

By jewelsusn

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 mini quiche
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly spray a 12-cup standard muffin tin with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Crack 1 egg into each muffin cup, then stir in 2 tablespoons Cheddar cheese, 2 tablespoons ham, and 1 1/2 tablespoons milk.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set and a nice golden yellow color, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Customize by adding cooked sausage, sauteed mushrooms, and/or green onion. Just add to egg cups and stir a little, then bake as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 211.1mg; sodium 298.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022