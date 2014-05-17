Linguine with Squid and Broccoli Rabe

This is a light and easy pasta dish with a lot of flavor that is sure to impress any seafood lover. I like to serve it with fresh tomato slices on the side.

By cuisinire

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook linguine and broccoli rabe at a boil until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add squid and garlic and saute until squid is opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle bread crumbs and red pepper flakes over the squid and saute for another 2 minutes. Turn the heat to low under the skillet to keep it warm until the linguine/broccoli rabe is done cooking.

  • Drain the linguine and broccoli rabe, then add it to the skillet with the squid and toss well. Serve.

Cook's Notes:

Do not overcook the squid because it will toughen! I prefer not to remove the skin from the squid as I appreciate the color it adds to the dish. I also think it intensifies the flavor.

Fresh baby spinach can be used in place of broccoli rabe. Instead of boiling it with the pasta, it should be sauteed in the skillet with the garlic and olive oil until just limp prior to adding the squid. It should not increase cooking or prep time.

Linguine is best for this recipe because of the thickness of the noodles, although regular spaghetti can also be used. Linguine fini and angel hair are too thin and will not hold up well.

Clean the squid by pulling off the head and removing the innards and the quill from the body/tube, then rinsing under cold water. If you prefer, you can rub off the skin, but it is not necessary. Cut the tentacles from the head just below the eyes and remove the beak. Discard the head and beak. For large squid, chop the tentacles into bite-sized portions. If you are using small squid, there is no need to chop the tentacles. Cut the body/tube into bite-sized rings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 250.3mg; sodium 127.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022