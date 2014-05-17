Linguine with Squid and Broccoli Rabe
This is a light and easy pasta dish with a lot of flavor that is sure to impress any seafood lover. I like to serve it with fresh tomato slices on the side.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Do not overcook the squid because it will toughen! I prefer not to remove the skin from the squid as I appreciate the color it adds to the dish. I also think it intensifies the flavor.
Fresh baby spinach can be used in place of broccoli rabe. Instead of boiling it with the pasta, it should be sauteed in the skillet with the garlic and olive oil until just limp prior to adding the squid. It should not increase cooking or prep time.
Linguine is best for this recipe because of the thickness of the noodles, although regular spaghetti can also be used. Linguine fini and angel hair are too thin and will not hold up well.
Clean the squid by pulling off the head and removing the innards and the quill from the body/tube, then rinsing under cold water. If you prefer, you can rub off the skin, but it is not necessary. Cut the tentacles from the head just below the eyes and remove the beak. Discard the head and beak. For large squid, chop the tentacles into bite-sized portions. If you are using small squid, there is no need to chop the tentacles. Cut the body/tube into bite-sized rings.