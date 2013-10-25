Easy 3-Ingredient Cranberry Dessert

Delicious fluffy dessert great for Thanksgiving or any time of the year!

By VHALLCLARKE

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Mix cranberry sauce and condensed milk together in a bowl. Slowly mix in whipped topping until combined. Transfer to a pretty serving dish, cover, and refrigerate for 4 to 8 hours. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 70.6mg. Full Nutrition
