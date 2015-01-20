Gluten-Free Cranberry Dessert

I am learning to make more gluten-free yummies for the crew I cook for every day at Grace Harbor Farms. Serve with vanilla yogurt, ice cream, or whipped cream.

By GraceGloria

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Mix pancake mix, sugar, hazelnut flour, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in melted butter, eggs, and almond extract. Stir in cranberries. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 123mg; sodium 234.5mg. Full Nutrition
