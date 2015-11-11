Mom's Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing

Freshly toasted Italian bread crumbs, two incredibly rich sausages, and so unbelievably moist, it will surely impress your guests for the big feast this year!

By Culinary Envy

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C).

  • Dice bread into 3/4-inch cubes; spread into an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring several times, until toasted, about 45 minutes. Keep oven on.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until foaming, about 2 minutes; do not allow butter to burn. Add Italian and andouille sausages. Cook, breaking sausages up into fine pieces, until just a few bits of pink remain, about 8 minutes.

  • Add onion, celery, garlic, sage, rosemary, thyme, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir frequently until vegetables are softened, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 2 cups chicken broth, orange juice, and 1 tablespoon orange zest.

  • Whisk remaining 2 cups chicken broth, eggs, and parsley together in a medium bowl until combined. Slowly stir in the sausage mixture. Gently fold in the toasted bread cubes, stuffing mix, and dried cranberries until evenly mixed. Transfer to a buttered 9x13-inch baking dish and cover tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Bake until an instant-read thermometer reads 150 degrees F (66 degrees C), about 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake until crispy and golden brown on top, about 10 more minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with additional parsley if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 57.6mg; sodium 887.5mg. Full Nutrition
