Spicy Dry Fried Curry Chicken

Delicious recipe! It even looks just wonderful on the plate. A few things could be clearer. For instance Indian chicken is almost always prepared skinless, but that's not clear in the recipe, and I wonder if the nutritional info reflected skin-on chicken. Also, I wonder if the chili powder really is chili powder . . . I suspect it's supposed to be ground chilis, or cayenne powder, instead. Chili powder is for making regular western chili. At any rate, I used only 1 tablespoon of cayenne pepper (not chili powder), and used 2 pounds of boneless skinless chicken breast for health reasons. I reduced the oil to 2 tablespoons, reduced the salt to a 1/2 teaspoon, and replaced the coconut milk with light coconut milk plus a dash of coconut extract. Despite the modifications, the dish was still outstanding. Perfect for scooping up with Indian breads, or you could leave a bit of the sauce and have it over basmati rice. The recipe did call for a lot of water--I think 1/2 to 1 cup is better, depending on how wide your pan is. The amount of cayenne I used resulted in a moderately hot dish.

Read More