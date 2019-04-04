Spicy Dry Fried Curry Chicken

Delicious recipe! It even looks just wonderful on the plate. A few things could be clearer. For instance Indian chicken is almost always prepared skinless, but that's not clear in the recipe, and I wonder if the nutritional info reflected skin-on chicken. Also, I wonder if the chili powder really is chili powder . . . I suspect it's supposed to be ground chilis, or cayenne powder, instead. Chili powder is for making regular western chili. At any rate, I used only 1 tablespoon of cayenne pepper (not chili powder), and used 2 pounds of boneless skinless chicken breast for health reasons. I reduced the oil to 2 tablespoons, reduced the salt to a 1/2 teaspoon, and replaced the coconut milk with light coconut milk plus a dash of coconut extract. Despite the modifications, the dish was still outstanding. Perfect for scooping up with Indian breads, or you could leave a bit of the sauce and have it over basmati rice. The recipe did call for a lot of water--I think 1/2 to 1 cup is better, depending on how wide your pan is. The amount of cayenne I used resulted in a moderately hot dish.
I tried to cook it till all the liquid disappears, but i think the 2 cups water was simply too much! it would have taken me at least 45 mins on a rolling boil to get it reduced.... so, I gave up. tried the "gravy" and just served it with the gravy instead. it actually turned out quite well, but it is not dry fried curry... :(
Wow! What a delightful dish! It tasted very similar to a curry dish I had at a Thai restaurant in trendy Soho in NYC. Having never cooked this kind of dish before I didn't know what to expect but it was very easy and very delicious. The only thing that marred the event was that I couldn't get the liquid to boil off. I covered the dish for the allotted time and when I took it off, all the liquid was still there. I went ahead and added the coconut milk and let it boil down there but used the thick sauce over rice instead. It was still delicious but likely not what was intended. I will try to get it correct next time as I will definitely be making this again.
My family cannot eat this enough it seems. We make it at least once a week. It does take a while to let all the gravy cook away, and quite a bit of stirring toward the end to avoid burning it. We like to add a small bag of mixed veggies to soak up more flavor and make it a one dish meal with basmati rice. We also like to serve it with yogurt and Indian Relish from this site. If we could give this 10 stars out of 5 we would.
I have added I cup of water , 3 cloves garlic, 1 inch fresh ginger , all made into paste by rolling the roll -pin over cut garlic/ginger pieces over my cutting board,(thats how I always do whenever any ginger/garlic paste is required),but COOLDUDE ur recipe is a mix of north/south Indian cuisine (coconut is mainly used in south Indian cuisine), but still it has alot of flavor and I liked it.Thanks to u and ur mom !!
This is an excellent recipe. I am of South Indian descent and have been making chicken curry for years. I've been looking for a great dry recipe and this is it. Only change is I start with 1 cup of water and add just a little more as needed. Please note the chili powder is an Indian spice - not to be confused with the other type of chili powder used in chili. Thanks Cooldude!
This was a nice meal I was affraid to make it!) However it ws pretty nice and spicy......... I had read previous reviews before cooking this and someone said that it may be a mistake to use chili powder. I went to a World Spices store to gather my spices and down the Indian section there was chili powder which was very different from american chili powder for chili
I followed this recipe exactly as shown and it was delicious! I wished it was a wee bit drier. I think the next time, I would add 1 cup of water instead at the beginning and add more if needed. Thank you ever so much Cooldude!!
I made this dishes many times: with the full ingredient or a simplified version for the second time (replacing the spice for chicken with ready-made cajun powder, use ginger and garlic instead of paste).I found using a cheap stainless steel pot is actually better than a nicer ceramic one - it dries out the water much faster! Another trick is to add half chili pepper, since most thai curry you find in a British/American supermarket is not as hot.
