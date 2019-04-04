Spicy Dry Fried Curry Chicken

This recipe is from North India where my mother was born. She gave me the recipe when I was moving out. It has been a favorite dish in my family for years.

By Cooldude

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Clean, and cut chicken into 12 to 14 pieces. Place chicken in a large bowl, and season with turmeric powder, coriander powder, black pepper, chili powder, and salt. Cover bowl, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Fry mustard seeds, fenugreek, onion, cumin seeds, and curry leaves inn oil for about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and ginger pastes, and cook for another 2 minutes. Add chicken and water, stir, and cover with lid. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Stir in coconut milk, and cook until almost dry. Stir to keep the chicken from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Stir in lime juice, and cook until dry.

Garnish with curry leaves if desired.

Per Serving:
582 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 44.4g; cholesterol 141.9mg; sodium 770.7mg. Full Nutrition
